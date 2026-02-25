KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir today urged the public to remain calm following reports of an incident at Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA), in which a student allegedly stepped on a copy of the Quran.

He said the police were already investigating the matter.

“I call on all parties to remain calm and allow the police to conduct a thorough investigation,” he told a press conference at the Parliament building here today.

The incident was reported to have taken place at the university’s Sultan Ahmad Shah Campus in Pekan and has drawn public attention.

Describing the allegation as serious, Zambry said any act perceived as disrespectful or provocative must be addressed promptly to prevent tensions from escalating.

He also warned against attempts by any party to exploit the issue for political or other gain, saying such actions risk deepening divisions and fuelling unnecessary hostility within the community.

“The government will not take lightly any act that threatens harmony or public order.

“If we take this as a serious situation, what more since it occurred during the Ramadan month.

“We will ensure that issues like this are handled responsibly and in accordance with the law to prevent any manipulation by any parties,” he added.

Zambry said further action would follow once the police have completed their investigation report.