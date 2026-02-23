PUTRAJAYA, Feb 23 — Malaysia remains free of the Nipah virus, with the situation continuously monitored through preventive measures and ongoing preparedness, according to the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS).

In a statement today, DVS said that as the agency responsible for animal health and the prevention of zoonotic diseases, it maintains continuous surveillance and works closely with relevant authorities to preserve the country’s Nipah-free status.

The department noted recent reports of a Nipah outbreak involving human cases in West Bengal, India, adding that it remains vigilant to prevent any risk of the virus entering and spreading within Malaysia.

“Surveillance measures include annual monitoring of domestic and wild pigs for early detection. Last year, more than 2,000 samples from domestic pigs and 48 samples from wild boar were tested, all returning negative results for the Nipah virus,” the statement read.

DVS also controls pork imports, permitting only countries certified as Nipah-free to export to Malaysia.

Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease transmitted from animals to humans. Fruit bats, commonly known as flying foxes, are identified as the natural reservoir, while pigs act as amplifying hosts, with infections in pig populations increasing the risk of transmission to humans and other animals.

Clinical signs in infected pigs include respiratory symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulties and nasal discharge, as well as fever, loss of appetite, tremors and seizures. Infection rates on farms may be high, although mortality is typically low to moderate.

DVS has urged pig farmers to remain alert, particularly if their farms are located near orchards or have fruit trees that may attract bats.

Farmers are advised to maintain strict biosecurity measures and to report immediately any suspicious symptoms in livestock.

Nipah is a notifiable disease in Malaysia. The public has been advised not to panic, to seek information from official sources and to refrain from spreading unverified reports.

DVS also called on farmers to stay informed of developments in animal diseases and to report any clinical signs to the nearest Veterinary Services Office or via its hotline at 03-8870 2041. — Bernama