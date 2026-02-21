KUANTAN, Feb 21 — The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has called on local Muslims to make mosques a vibrant and competitive centre of community life.

His Royal Highness reminded Muslims that a mosque is not merely a striking architectural landmark, but the very heart of the ummah.

“Enliven it with consistent congregational prayers, knowledge-sharing sessions that nurture mind and soul, and charitable activities that strengthen our bonds of brotherhood,” he said.

“Let us not allow the mosque to stand magnificent in appearance, yet empty of spiritual substance and the warmth of fellowship.”

Al-Sultan Abdullah said this in conjunction with the opening of the Kampung Teluk Gading Mosque in Rompin yesterday, according to a post on the Pahang Sultanate’s official Facebook page.

The Sultan also cautioned against allowing mosques to become the exclusive domain of any particular group, warning that such attitudes could alienate sections of the community.

“Ensure mosque management is carried out with trust, transparency and integrity, so that it truly serves as a pillar of wellbeing, unity and harmony for the entire ummah,” he added. — Bernama