KUCHING, Feb 21 — A total of 5,744 Social Welfare Department (JKM) volunteers and 976 members of the Psychological Support Team (PST) have been placed on standby nationwide following unpredictable weather conditions caused by the Northeast Monsoon, particularly the risk of flooding.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the current priority is to ensure readiness in several key areas, including online registration of victims, distribution of essential items and food supplies, health and hygiene management, security, as well as activities at evacuation centres nationwide.

“These preparations are not only for disaster management but also to provide mental health support to affected communities.

“For assistance registration, if there are areas without internet access, the district office will step in to help ensure victims receive the appropriate aid,” she said after the “Mindness Tour Kaunseling Kasih Pusat Sokongan Sosial Setempat (PSSS)” and the presentation of zakat and food baskets to asnaf in the Bako Zone at the Kampung Selabat Multipurpose Hall today.

Commenting on the flood situation in Sabah, Nancy said the ministry remains prepared for any eventuality following floods in several areas due to continuous rainfall.

She added that the focus is on frontline preparedness, especially in rural areas.

“So far, frontline stock supplies are sufficient as various forms of aid have already been prepared,” she said, adding that the ministry is working closely with the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) to ensure smooth disaster management.

She also said that 4,785 JKM personnel have been deployed to affected locations in Sabah, and that each relief centre (PPS) will have at least one counsellor to assist evacuees, particularly children.

Bernama reported that the number of flood victims in Sabah rose to 3,685 people from 1,593 families as of 8 am today, compared with 406 people from 124 families yesterday.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Secretariat, in a statement, said that 18 PPS are currently operating across three affected districts, namely Kota Marudu, Pitas and Paitan, with 47 villages impacted, comprising 30 in Pitas, 12 in Kota Marudu and five in Paitan.

All three districts were hit by floods at 6 am yesterday following continuous rainfall over the past few days. — Bernama