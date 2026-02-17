LABUAN, Feb 17 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Labuan has foiled an attempt to smuggle 540 cartons of contraband alcoholic beverages worth nearly RM200,000 out of the duty-free island’s waters last night (February 16).

Labuan MMEA director Izwanhadi Idros said the seizure was made during a routine patrol under Op Sejahtera 1/2022 and Op Tiris 3.0.

He said the agency’s patrol boat, Petir 90, detected three suspicious boats at about 8.15pm, approximately 0.4 nautical miles southeast of Pulau Papan.

“When our team moved in for inspection, all three boats attempted to flee, prompting a pursuit. Two boats turned back towards the Petronas Methanol waters, while another ran aground at Pulau Balangkasan.

“The suspect is believed to have jumped overboard and escaped to the island,” he told Bernama today.

Izwanhadi said enforcement personnel managed to secure the abandoned boat, which was later found to be loaded with cartons of contraband alcoholic beverages of various brands.

“No suspects were found during a subsequent search of the surrounding area,” he said.

The seized boat and cargo were brought to the Labuan Maritime Jetty for further investigation, Izwanhadi said, adding that the case was being investigated under relevant anti-smuggling and customs laws.

He urged the public, especially the maritime community, to report any suspicious activities at sea via the emergency line 999 or the Labuan Maritime Zone Operations Centre at 087-427999 for immediate action. — Bernama