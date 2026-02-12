IPOH, Feb 12 — A former security guard was fined RM30,000 by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to three charges of sending obscene messages to a woman in December 2024.

Judge Ainul Shahrin Mohamad also ordered that Syed Danian Syed Mustapha Basri, 42, serve five months’ imprisonment per charge if he fails to pay the fines.

For the first two charges, he was accused of sending obscene texts via the Messages service intended to harass the victim at Industrial Park, Plot 15, Bemban, Jalan Bemban, near Batu Gajah, at 7.45 am and 7.50 am on December 13, 2024.

The third charge involved the same offence at No. 59, Laluan Permai 7, Taman Bemban Permai, near Batu Gajah, at 3.34 am on Dece 14, 2024.

All charges were filed under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000, up to one year’s imprisonment, or both, with an additional RM1,000 fine per offence if it persists after conviction.

Syed Danian, who was unrepresented, sought a minimum fine, saying he must support three children, including one with a disability.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) deputy public prosecutors, Fadhli Ab Wahab and Nadzirah Idris, urged the court to impose a stiff sentence, noting the messages were extremely obscene and had harmed the victim’s dignity and emotional well-being.

The court fined him RM10,000 per charge, in default five months’ imprisonment for each fine. It also forfeited his mobile phone to MCMC for disposal. — Bernama