KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Downloads of the MyGOV app have soared 200 per cent, hitting 1.57 million new users as of yesterday, up from just 437,000 in December.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the surge reflects strong uptake among Malaysians, with the app now offering 44 services across 16 government agencies.

He noted that the rise in downloads was also driven by announcements about features that allow users to check the status of Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah and unclaimed funds.

“The integration of additional services will continue in phases, prioritising high-impact, widely used public services, including app and payment features.

“This year, over 30 new services are set to be added to the MyGOV app,” he said during Ministerial Question Time in Parliament today.

Gobind was responding to a question from Tan Hong Pin (PH-Bakri) on whether the government intends to create a super app to consolidate all government transactions, replacing the various individual apps currently used by different agencies.

In response to a question about the cost of developing MyGOV, Gobind explained that the platform was developed in-house by government experts using existing platforms and infrastructure under current initiatives. — Bernama