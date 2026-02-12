NIBONG TEBAL, Feb 12 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) has taken swift action in line with the advice and guidelines of the Ministry of Health (MOH) to manage any potential risk of tuberculosis (TB) transmission in schools.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said that monitoring and case management are carried out immediately to safeguard the wellbeing of students, teachers, and school staff.

She added that the current situation is under control thanks to close cooperation between the MOE and MOH at federal, state, and district levels.

“Every health-related report is addressed promptly and in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) established,” she told a press conference here today.

She said all reporting is conducted immediately in line with MOH guidelines to ensure any potential risk is managed at an early stage and does not compromise the safety of the school community.

Fadhlina emphasised that the MOE adopts a preventive approach and maintains continuous preparedness in managing health issues in schools.

Earlier, she launched the distribution of 145,000 Farm Fresh Grow UHT milk packs free of charge to preschool students across Penang. — Bernama