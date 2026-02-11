KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — The issue of houses of worship built without complying with existing laws and regulations must be addressed based on facts, grounded in the rule of law, and subjected to continuous monitoring to prevent public unease and safeguard peace, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan.

In a statement today, Zulkifli expressed full support for the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah’s decree on the matter, stressing the importance of upholding the rule of law, good governance, and harmony in Malaysia’s multiracial society.

“Every construction of a house of worship must go through a lawful application process and obtain approval from the relevant authorities, including local councils,” he said.

Zulkifli said adherence to proper procedures was crucial to prevent misunderstandings and to ensure that development did not undermine public order and harmony.

He also called on all parties to respect the law and comply with the prescribed channels in the interest of preserving harmony and the common good.

Earlier, Sultan Sharafuddin had decreed that the issue of houses of worship built without approval must be halted and resolved.

The Sultan also concurred with the firm stance of the Federal Government, as conveyed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, on the construction of houses of worship that did not comply with existing laws.

The firm position, the Sultan said, was in line with the principles consistently emphasised by His Royal Highness, namely that all development must be carried out in accordance with prevailing laws and based on good governance.

Yesterday, in his address at the monthly assembly of the National Unity Ministry, the Prime Minister said the government would not allow any house of worship to be built illegally without compliance with regulations to ensure public safety and national maturity in the future. — Bernama