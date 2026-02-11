KOTA KINABALU, Feb 11 — The Sessions Court here today stayed contempt of court proceedings against former Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan made the order after partly allowing a preliminary objection raised by Mohd Shafie against a committal application for contempt of court against him.

However, the judge dismissed Mohd Shafie’s preliminary objection on the question of whether the Sessions Court or Coroner’s Court were the right forum to hear the contempt of court proceedings.

Amir Shah held that proceedings would be stayed pending disposal of a judicial review to challenge the legality of the inquest at the High Court here.

The court then fixed March 27 to re-mention the case and update parties on the status of the judicial review.

The alleged contempt of court is over Mohd Shafie’s comment related to the Zara Qairina Mahathir case.

On October 23, 2025, the same judge allowed the leave application by the Attorney General as an applicant to cite Mohd Shafie (the respondent) for contempt of court pursuant to Order 52 Rule 3 of the Rules of Courts 2012.

In the ex-parte application, the applicant stated that Mohd Shafie, who is also Parti Warisan Sabah president, had answered a formal notice to show cause by way of a letter from his solicitors Messrs Tommy Thomas dated September 29, 2025.

The applicant stated that Mohd Shafie had allegedly failed to provide a satisfactory explanation in response to the Notice to Show Cause under Order 52 Rule 2B of the Rules of Courts 2012.

An inquest is being held to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the death of Form 1 student Zara Qairina, who was found unconscious at her religious boarding school on July 16 and died the next day. — The Borneo Post

