KUALA BERANG, Feb 10 — Police rescued three Bangladeshi men during Op Pintas at a construction site in Hulu Terengganu on Sunday.

Hulu Terengganu district police chief Supt Sharudin Abdul Wahab said the raid was carried out at about 4.30pm by the Terengganu police contingent headquarters Criminal Investigation Department (CID) D7 division, in cooperation with the Hulu Terengganu district police headquarters.

He said a 46-year-old local man, believed to be the employer of the three Bangladeshi nationals aged between 29 and 44, was arrested during the operation.

“Police rescued three Bangladeshi men believed to be victims of forced labour. Initial investigations found that they were employed as construction workers with irregular working hours and had not been paid for five months.

“As a result, they were forced to obtain food by fishing and foraging for forest produce around Tasik Kenyir,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Sharudin said investigations also revealed that the suspect had failed to provide suitable accommodation and had confiscated and kept the victims’ passports and work permits.

He said the victims would be sent for medical examination after the process of applying for an Interim Protection Order (IPO) is completed.

“The case is being investigated under Sections 44 and 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (Atipsom) 2007.

“Police view human trafficking offences seriously and will continue to take firm action. Members of the public with relevant information are urged to come forward to assist investigations,” he said. — Bernama