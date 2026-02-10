KUANTAN, Feb 10 — Police yesterday detained 21 Orang Asli to assist investigations into alleged trespassing on land owned by the Sultan of Pahang in Kampung Jemeri, Kuala Rompin, Rompin.

Rompin Police chief Supt Sharif Shai Sharif Mondoi said the four men and 17 women, aged between 26 and 60, were detained after they received a report from a party claiming to have been appointed to develop the land.

“A representative of the company lodged a police report regarding a group of Orang Asli believed to have trespassed on the 718.281-hectare plantation, damaged a metal barrier and harvested oil palm fruit without permission,” he said in a statement today.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 447 and Section 427 of the Penal Code.

Sharif Shai stressed that any party intending to develop land must possess a valid land title.

He also reminded the public to abide by the laws and regulations currently in force. — Bernama