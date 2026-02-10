KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Malaysia Hindu Sangam (MHS) has expressed its readiness to work with the government, local authorities and all stakeholders to ensure Hindu houses of worship are preserved, respected and managed lawfully in line with the Malaysia Madani spirit that upholds justice, compassion and inclusivity.

MHS president T. Ganesan said the organisation supported the rule of law and interfaith harmony as pillars of national stability, in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s emphasis that all houses of worship must comply with laws, planning regulations and land ownership rights, regardless of religion or race.

However, he said issues involving Hindu temples were not new, and had persisted for decades, rooted in historical, heritage and socio-economic factors before and after independence.

“Many Hindu temples have existed for decades, and even centuries, and function not only as places of worship but also as centres of culture, welfare and community identity. This historical presence must be given fair and humane consideration in any administrative action.

“MHS stresses that the existence of temples without formal approval often stems from historical constraints, weaknesses in past governance, changes in land status and the absence of clear early resolution mechanisms, rather than deliberate non-compliance with the law by the community,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Ganesan said that during the Temple Townhall Meeting on April 6, 2025, MHS submitted a comprehensive memorandum to representatives of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) proposing the establishment of a regulatory body for Hindu houses of worship under the PMO, with joint oversight by Hindu non-governmental organisations led by MHS.

He said the proposal aimed to provide a structured long-term solution, including a regularisation mechanism for temples facing land ownership issues in line with the law, social justice and the historical realities of temple establishments in Malaysia.

“MHS calls on the Federal and state governments to give serious consideration to the memorandum and to strengthen approaches based on dialogue, consultation and regularisation of long-standing temples, including gazetting alternative sites or providing reasonable solutions, rather than taking hasty actions that could trigger community anxiety.

“MHS also expresses concern over any reports or interpretations that could be misconstrued as targeting temples or any particular religion. Such narratives, if left unclarified, risk undermining harmony and national unity,” he said.

He added that in line with the Federal Constitution, freedom of religion and the right of adherents to practise their beliefs must be protected, and that any enforcement measures should be carried out in stages, through consultation and with sensitivity, taking into account social implications and interfaith harmony. — Bernama