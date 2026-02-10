KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday recorded statements from an independent preacher and the head of finance and accounting of an educational institution and a dakwah centre in Kedah to assist investigations into alleged misappropriation of funds.

According to a source, both individuals arrived at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya at about 1.30pm to complete the ongoing investigation process involving the dakwah centre.

“The current focus is to obtain further information and complete the investigation papers related to the alleged misappropriation,” the source told Bernama.

When contacted, MACC Anti-Money Laundering Division director Datuk Norhaizam Muhammad confirmed that the statements had been recorded.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Both suspects were previously reported to have been released from remand in Kedah at 5pm on Sunday after being detained for a second time on Friday to facilitate investigations. — Bernama