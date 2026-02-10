JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 10 — An e-hailing driver remanded last week to assist investigations into an alleged molestation case involving a Vietnamese woman was released yesterday on police bail pending the completion of investigations.

Johor police chief Datuk Ab Rahman Arsad said the investigation paper would be referred to the Legal Division (D5) of the Criminal Investigation Department at Bukit Aman before being submitted to the Johor State Prosecution Director’s Office for further action.

“The suspect, who is a civil servant, was released today on police bail while awaiting the outcome of investigations,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Ab Rahman said police arrested a 26-year-old man in Johor Bahru on February 4 following a report lodged by the victim on the same day.

Police also seized two mobile phones and a Perodua Bezza vehicle, along with its keys and remote control, to assist investigations.

He added that a video related to the incident had been circulating on social media since February 2.

The suspect was remanded for three days to facilitate investigations under Section 354 of the Penal Code for assault or use of criminal force with intent to outrage modesty, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine, whipping, or any two of the punishments upon conviction.

The case has also drawn the attention of Transport Minister Anthony Loke, who said the Ministry of Transport had instructed the Road Transport Department (RTD) to immediately revoke the Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licence of the e-hailing driver involved in the alleged sexual harassment incident. — Bernama