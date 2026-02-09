KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Police have detained four individuals, including three foreigners, and seized various drugs concealed in helium tanks following two special operations on Jalan Tun Razak yesterday.

In a statement, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said the first raid by the KL Police Strike Force took place around 5.30pm at a residence based on intelligence reports.

The operation led to the arrest of two men from China and Hong Kong, and a Chinese woman aged between 26 and 36 suspected of distributing drugs in the city.

“Checks recovered five helium-labelled tanks suspected to contain MDMA, three plastic packets of MDMA powder, and four cartridges suspected to contain methamphetamine. Urine tests on the three suspects showed positive results for amphetamine, methamphetamine, and ketamine,” Fadil said.

Investigations revealed that the syndicate had been distributing MDMA using helium tanks and balloons for club-goers in Kuala Lumpur for the past three months.

A 39-year-old local man was also arrested at the scene.

Seized items included 14 boxes containing bottles of suspected MDMA gas weighing about 58.24kg, seven packs of balloons, and a Perodua car.

The total haul is valued at approximately RM69,491.

The case is being investigated under Sections 39B, 39A(1), 39A(2), and 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. All suspects were remanded to assist investigations.

Fadil commended the operation, which was the result of continuous intelligence work by the Kuala Lumpur contingent headquarters and cooperation from the public.

“Police will not compromise on anyone involved in drug distribution or possession. Members of the public with information on drug activities are urged to contact the KL Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999 or any nearby station,” he said.