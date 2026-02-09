NIBONG TEBAL, Feb 9 — A solid waste fire that broke out at the Pulau Burung landfill here was fully extinguished after nine hours of firefighting operation last night.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director John Sagun Francis said the operation started at 8.21pm and was fully completed at 5.51am today.

“The fire involved solid waste at Phase 3 of the landfill site, affecting 0.23 acres of 0.72 per cent of the estimated 32-acre area,” he said in a statement today.

He said the firefighting operation also involved clearing solid waste using two excavators, assisted by the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) and the support of 13 Volunteer Fire Brigades (PBS).

John said 25 firefighters from the Nibong Tebal, Sungai Bakap, Bayan Baru and Penanti fire stations were involved in the operation. — Bernama