SERI KEMBANGAN, Feb 8 — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed Malaysia as a close and trusted partner, and underscored the Indian diaspora’s pivotal role as a living bridge anchoring the deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Speaking before a crowd of more than 10,000 people and in the presence of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and dignitaries from both countries, Modi said India-Malaysia relations are scaling new heights each year, driven by strong people-to-people ties and growing strategic cooperation.

He noted that bilateral relations entered a new phase after both leaders elevated ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Anwar’s visit to New Delhi in 2024.

“Today, we walk hand in hand as partners towards progress and prosperity… India’s success is Malaysia’s success — it is Asia’s success,” he said in a special address during the ‘Selamat Datang Modi Ji’ event organised by the Indian community in Malaysia at the MINES International Exhibition and Convention Centre (MIECC), here Saturday.

He congratulated the organisers for staging a record-setting cultural showcase involving more than 800 performers, describing it as “a symbol of unity and harmony that will be remembered for years to come”.

Modi arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Anwar.

Describing Malaysia as home to the world’s second-largest Indian-origin community, he said the diaspora remains a “living bridge” linking the histories, traditions, and aspirations of both nations.

He added that people-to-people ties continue to underpin India-Malaysia relations.

“You have connected our food, languages, and cultures. We understand each other naturally,” he said, noting the popularity of Indian films and music locally and humorously referencing videos of Anwar singing Hindi songs that had gone viral in India during his official visit to the republic in 2024.

Modi expressed special appreciation to Anwar for personally receiving him upon arrival and accompanying him to the function.

“His special gesture reflects his love and respect for India and for all of you. I am grateful for your hospitality and friendship,” he said.

Praising Anwar’s leadership, Modi commended Malaysia’s reform agenda and its stewardship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), noting that both countries share a common vision for regional stability and prosperity.

Modi also recalled the solidarity shown by Malaysians during the 2001 Gujarat earthquake and praised the community for preserving its heritage through hundreds of schools teaching Indian languages and values inspired by figures such as Thiruvalluvar and Swami Vivekananda.

“Inspired by this history, we are proud to have established the Thiruvalluvar Chair in the University of Malaya. We will now set up our Thiruvalluvar Centre to further strengthen our shared heritage,” he added.

He also announced measures to deepen connectivity, including scholarships for Malaysian students of Indian origin, OCI card eligibility extended up to the sixth generation, youth exchanges, and plans to open a new Indian consulate in Malaysia.

Modi also invited Malaysians to visit India. He stressed that people-to-people connections remain the cornerstone of the partnership, as India now ranks among the world’s fastest-growing major economies and an emerging hub for digital innovation, manufacturing, and renewable energy working towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

“India will always embrace you with open arms. Together, we can build a future of shared growth and prosperity,” he said. — Bernama