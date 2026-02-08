KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Malaysia and Saudi Arabia are set to sign a defence cooperation agreement during Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin’s working visit to the kingdom beginning today.

Mohamed Khaled said several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) involving Malaysian defence industry companies are also expected to be signed.

“During this visit, I am scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud,” he said in a Facebook post.

He added that he will also attend the World Defence Show (WDS) 2026, which runs from Feb 8 to 12 in Riyadh. — Bernama