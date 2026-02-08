MUAR, Feb 8 — Two small explosions were detected during efforts to extinguish a peatland fire at a Johor State Farmers’ Organisation (PPNJ) plantation at Batu 13/14, Air Itam, yesterday, Harian Metro reported.

The first explosion occurred on February 3, while the latest happened during the eighth day of firefighting in Sector D.

Muar police chief Assistant Commissioner Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said investigations are ongoing, but the explosions are believed to have been caused by active peatland fires.

Thick smoke and loose, unstable peat soil are making access to the area difficult.

Raiz said these conditions also hinder pinpointing the exact explosion sites and carrying out a full investigation.

Sector D has been fully closed to the public for safety reasons.

Firefighting continues with the help of a helicopter, which reduces the number of personnel on the ground.

The public is advised to stay away from the fire zone and follow all instructions from authorities.

Johor Fire and Rescue Department Zone 4 chief Norshuhada Amsari said an Agusta AW139 helicopter (9M-BOD) is being used for water-bombing operations focused on Sector D, the largest fire area, estimated at 88 hectares.

The peatland fire in Johor has been burning for several days, with underground smouldering in the organic soil and dry conditions making it difficult for firefighters to fully contain.