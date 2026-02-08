KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Amanah’s support among Malay voters is alarmingly low, ranging from 1 to 5 per cent, according to its Youth chief Hasbie Muda.

He said the figures, from a recent internal survey, should serve as a wake-up call for the party ahead of the next general election, news portal Free Malaysia Today reported.

“This is the reality. We wanted these findings tabled so we are aware (of the level of support) and act on it,” he was quoted as saying in a special address to Amanah Youth members.

Hasbie criticised party leaders for failing to engage young voters on social media and questioned how many national leaders were active on TikTok.

“I can count with the fingers on my hand the number of posts by these leaders who have more than 10,000 ‘likes’, while there are some state youth leaders who still do not have TikTok accounts,” he said.

“How are we supposed to go into the general election like this?”

Amanah won only eight of the 54 parliamentary seats it contested in Election 2022, down from 11 in 2018.

Hasbie proposed setting up a fund for Amanah Youth and urged political appointees in the government to contribute part of their monthly salaries as he aimed to have at least one assemblyman from the wing for the next general election.

“We need to be honest, we don’t have funds,” he was quoted as saying.

Amanah Youth previously had seven assemblymen, but the number is now two.