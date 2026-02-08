NIBONG TEBAL, Feb 8 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) is concerned about the welfare, health and safety of students, teachers and all school staff in dealing with the hot weather or any unexpected weather conditions, especially in the northern states.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said that, as such, all school administrators have been given the autonomy to make decisions in handling school activities and operations during hot weather conditions, especially in terms of wearing sports attire in place of the official school uniform.

“Actually, we have reiterated this matter each time we are faced with the hot weather. We have guidelines and also advisories from the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) and the Ministry of Health (MOH). So, I ask that all school administrators follow these guidelines, and also run through the guidelines from these two agencies.

“With these guidelines in place, I think we can handle the situation. So, there is no issue regarding the wearing of sports attire and also activities during the hot weather,” she said.

She said this after officiating at the Semarak Sejahtera Activity Centre Older Persons (PAW) programme at Jalan Sungai Acheh here today, which was also attended by Social Welfare Department (JKM) director-general Datuk Che Murad Sayang RamJanuary

Fadhlina, also the Nibong Tebal Member of Parliament, was commenting on the relaxation of wearing school uniforms and the implementation of school activities during hot weather.

She said the guidelines covered aspects of wearing school attire, including permission make adjustments such as the use of sportswear and the management of students’ physical activities, depending on the weather conditions.

“School administrators have leeway to look at the situation from time to time and make suitable decisions for the welfare of students and teachers, as long as they abide by the advice of MetMalaysia and MOH,” she said.

She also urged all school authorities to be sensitive to weather changes and take proactive measures to ensure a safe and conducive learning environment despite facing unexpected weather conditions. — Bernama