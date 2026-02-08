PUTRAJAYA, Feb 8 — A selection of “Friendship Appetisers”, symbolising the strong bilateral relationship between Malaysia and India, was served at a luncheon hosted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in honour of visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Seri Perdana Complex here today.

In a gesture celebrating the Indian leader’s heritage, the luncheon menu featured traditional Gujarati favourites, such as Dhokla and Khandvi, alongside Malaysian appetisers of Rojak Pasembur and Tauhu Sumbat.

Modi, who was born in Vadnagar in the state of Gujarat and previously served as Gujarat’s Chief Minister from 2001 to 2014 before becoming India’s Prime Minister in 2014, arrived in Malaysia yesterday for a two-day official visit.

The Indian Prime Minister was accorded an official welcome at the Perdana Putra Complex earlier today before proceeding to Seri Perdana, the official residence of the Prime Minister, for bilateral talks with Anwar.

The two leaders also witnessed the exchange of Memoranda of Understanding on combating and preventing corruption, standards of training, certification and watchkeeping for seafarers and disaster management.

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar and senior government officials accompanied the visiting prime minister.

Also present at the luncheon were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo, Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

India and Malaysia share longstanding historical, civilisational and cultural ties, underpinned by a strong Indian diaspora community of about 2.9 million in Malaysia.

Malaysia-India economic ties continue to demonstrate strong momentum, with total bilateral trade reaching RM79.49 billion (US$18.59 billion) in 2025.

Malaysia’s exports amounted to RM52.3 billion (US$12.24 billion), and imports totalled RM27.19 billion (US$6.35 billion), with key export items comprising palm oil and palm oil-based agricultural products, as well as electrical and electronic products, while imports mainly consisted of agricultural, petroleum and chemical products. — Bernama