PUTRAJAYA, Feb 5 — The Digital Ministry has called on all government agencies and departments to make a full commitment to enhancing data sharing through the Malaysian Government Central Data Exchange (MyGDX) platform to accelerate public service delivery and drive the national digitalisation agenda.

In a statement issued today, the ministry described seamless data interoperability as a strategic measure to break down bureaucratic barriers and tackle inefficiencies caused by the continued existence of isolated data management practices, often referred to as data silos, across the public sector.

The ministry noted that past reliance on manual data collection and verification from separate systems had not only placed a burden on civil servants but also resulted in inconsistent information, a higher risk of human error, and delays in processing eligibility assessments and application approvals.

“Relying on physical documentation restricts access to real-time data, which is essential for modern public administration. This, in turn, makes it difficult for citizens to fully track the progress of their applications,” the statement added.

In response, the ministry is urging departmental leaders to treat these challenges as an opportunity to pursue broader digital transformation via the MyGDX platform.

According to the ministry, the intelligent collaboration enabled by MyGDX will allow civil servants to move away from repetitive clerical work and data coordination, refocusing their efforts on delivering high-impact services to the public.

Simultaneously, implementing the Once-Only Principle via the platform is set to provide citizens with direct benefits, eliminating the need to repeatedly submit physical documents to multiple government agencies.

“Government procedures will become quicker, more efficient and transparent, allowing transactions to be conducted entirely digitally and remotely with assured personal data protection and robust security,” the statement continued.

The ministry further noted that MyGDX has shown strong performance since the start of the year, with 81 agencies now engaged, with 51 providing data and 23 consuming it.

These agencies are connected through 49 integrated systems, which have already processed over 23 million Application Programming Interface (API) transactions.

The platform streamlines the sharing of essential datasets, including civil servant profiles, higher education student records, passport verifications from the Immigration Department, disability status confirmations, and driver and vehicle licensing information.

The official launch of the Public Sector Data Digitalisation Policy (PPDSA) and the expansion of MyGDX will take place on February 10, under the theme “Digital Automation through Technological Advancement” (D.A.T.A.). — Bernama