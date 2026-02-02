GUA MUSANG, Feb 2 — Work to repair the slope along route FT185, Section 107.6, Jalan Lojing-Gua Musang here is expected to begin in March, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said they would initially construct a temporary road diversion so that the route could be reopened to motorists.

“The Slope Engineering Branch of the Public Works Department (JKR), as the project director, would be given the responsibility of planning, managing and supervising the slope’s maintenance work.

“The long-term contract for the implementation of maintenance work for this slope reflects the Madani government’s concern and commitment to continue improving the quality of road infrastructure, including slopes, for the comfort and safety of road users,” he said.

He told reporters this after surveying the sites of packages 3B and 3C of the Lingkaran Tengah Utama (LTU) project here today, which was also attended by Kelantan JKR director Nik Badlihisham Nik Ismail.

The route had to be fully closed to all types of vehicles due to a landslide on December 3 last year.

In another development, Nanta said the government has also allocated RM96 million to upgrade the East-West Highway (JRTB), involving the section in Kelantan.

Yesterday, Nanta was reported to have said that the government has allocated RM350 million to upgrade the JRTB, specifically the section in Perak or route FT004, under the First Rolling Plan (RP1) of the 13th Malaysia Plan (MP13) to ensure the route is safer, comfortable and more resilient.

He also said that preliminary work for the project could commence this year, and hoped that some of it could be physically implemented next year. — Bernama