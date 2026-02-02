JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 2 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim lauded the Johor government for its efforts in preserving its royal heritage as a tourist attraction during a visit to the Abu Bakar Royal Museum here today.

He said the museum displayed collections that reflected the state sultanate’s valued historical heritage, culture and landscaped environment.

“I salute the Johor government for its continuous efforts in upgrading heritage assets and strengthening its tourism attractions that is in line with the aspirations of the Visit Johor Year 2026.

“This effort also supports the national agenda in conjunction with the Visit Malaysia Year in boosting the local economy, while preserving the identity and history of the nation,” he said in his latest posting on his official Facebook page today.

Anwar, who was accompanied by his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, made a visit to the Abu Bakar Royal Museum located at the Istana Besar Johor Bahru palace grounds here.

The museum is one of the main attractions in the state.

The building is part of the grand palace that has been turned into a museum since 1982.

The museum is filled with historical information on the Johor Sultanate and also unique items belonging to the Johor Royal Family.

Anwar, who was accompanied by his children and grandchildren, made a personal visit here yesterday where he travelled by Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd’s Electric Train Service (ETS) from Kuala Lumpur.

He was reported to have visited the Johor Zoo upon reaching Johor Bahru and spent about an hour there with his family.