KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Two enforcement officers from the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) were injured when a batch of balloons exploded while they were puncturing them to release the gas during a seizure operation on 1 February.

According to a statement from MBPP on Facebook, the officers were handling the balloons at Lebuh Union, in front of the Licensing Department office, after confiscating them from traders selling them illegally along Jalan Macalister, Jalan Utama and Jalan Gottlieb.

“The balloons had been filled with gas and were being prepared for safe disposal when they suddenly ignited and exploded. The incident caused injuries to two enforcement personnel, and the rear of the MBPP vehicle caught fire along with the seized equipment,” the council said.

One officer is receiving treatment at Penang Hospital for burns to both hands and part of his face, while the other sustained minor injuries and is resting at home, MBPP added.

The council has lodged a report with the Fire and Rescue Department and the police. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause and prevent similar incidents in the future.