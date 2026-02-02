JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 2 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim hopes that Johor Zoo will continue to be enhanced as a recreation, education and state heritage centre that benefits the people.

He expressed this hope when visiting the oldest zoo in the country yesterday, after arriving in Johor Bahru with the Electric Train Service 3 (ETS3) from the federal capital.

In a post on his Facebook page, the Prime Minister said he also took the opportunity to mingle and greet visitors, and was also briefed on the current developments of the zoo by Johor Housing and Local Government Committee chairman, Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor.

Also present was Johor State Secretary Datuk Asman Shah Abd. Rahman.

Earlier, Anwar, through a separate Facebook post, announced that he was taking advantage of the long holiday in conjunction with Federal Territory Day and Thaipusam by reviewing the operation of ETS3 from Kuala Lumpur to Johor Bahru.

Anwar said it was also an opportunity to greet passengers and directly hear their views and feedback on the services provided. —Bernama