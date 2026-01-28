ALOR GAJAH, Jan 28 — A total of 234 religious schools nationwide have been registered as Government-Aided Religious Schools (SABK) as part of the government’s efforts to support and empower Islamic education institutions in Malaysia.

Ministry of Education (MOE) secretary-general Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim said the ministry is still receiving SABK registration applications from state and people’s religious schools, including 19 from Kelantan.

He said approvals follow a strict process under the existing MOE’s laws and policies and must be reviewed by the SABK Registration Technical and Main Committees.

“We will also assess the schools’ readiness, including land status, building safety, the preparedness of the management committee and the quality and readiness of teachers, as they will be integrated into the government service.

“We don’t want religious schools to be seen as a second choice. Our goal is to position SABK as a top option, offering proper facilities and trained teachers,” he told reporters after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to register Sekolah Menengah Imtiaz Ulul Albab under the SABK initiative today.

Aminuddin signed the MoU on behalf of the MOE and Sekolah Menengah Imtiaz Ulul Albab was represented by Melaka Islamic Religious Council (MAIM) secretary Shaifulfazlee Mohamad.

Elaborating, Aminuddin said the status change will not erase the school’s identity, but the MOE will reinforce its management and facilities to benefit students and the school community.

“The change in the school’s status does not affect the management committee’s authority or role; rather, it gives them a strong strategic partner in the MOE.

“The school’s land and assets remain under the administrators, while the MOE handles staffing and provides financial support based on government resources,” he said, adding that the registration process for Sekolah Menengah Imtiaz Ulul Albab will take between three and six months to complete, provided it complies with all documentation requirements and conditions set by the MOE.

Sekolah Menengah Imtiaz Ulul Albab Melaka, established in 2012 to nurture hafiz who excel academically, is managed by MAIM and the school management board. — Bernama