KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Three Iranian nationals, including a woman, pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of gang robbery.

The woman, Sahar Javanpour Ahmad, 35, her nephew Arash Razmkhah, 28, and Mahdi Javanpour, 18, are charged with robbing an 81-year-old man of a gold ring and bracelet worth RM30,000, in front of a house in Taman Sri Petaling here, at 6.20 pm on January 9 this year.

The charge, under Section 395 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine or whipping, if convicted.

Judge Mazuliana Abdul Rashid allowed the three Iranians bail of RM30,000 with two Malaysian sureties each and also ordered them to surrender their passports to the court.

She set February 27 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Noor Syafina Mohd Redzuan appeared for the prosecution, while the Iranians are represented by lawyer K.Komagan. — Bernama