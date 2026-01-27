KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has frozen 16 bank accounts involving RM10.2 million and seized RM87,000 in cash, vehicles and jewellery worth RM220,000 on Jan 20 under Op Nature, a joint operation by the Selangor MACC and Negeri Sembilan MACC.

According to an MACC source, a company director being investigated by the MACC has also been remanded from today till Jan 30.

“Meanwhile, the Negeri Sembilan MACC has also remanded four individuals, including a senior (Environment Department) officer on Tuesday (Jan 20) till yesterday (Jan 26),” the source said, adding that the remands were part of an investigation into e-waste factories and the illegal disposal of scheduled waste.

Meanwhile, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed that investigations were ongoing under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009 and did not deny the possibility of further arrests. — Bernama