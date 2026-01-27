BUTTERWORTH, Jan 27 — An elderly homeless man died while receiving treatment at Hospital Seberang Jaya (HSJ) here today after he was assaulted at a food court in Kampung Jawa on Saturday (Jan 24).

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) District Police chief ACP Anuar Abdul Rahman said police received a call from HSJ personnel informing them that the unidentified man, believed to be in his 60s, had died.

“Initial investigations found that the victim was homeless and had no identification documents. He was sent to HSJ at 2.47 am on Saturday by ambulance and subsequently received treatment in the ward before being confirmed dead.

“Post-mortem findings showed that the cause of death was coronary heart disease and the victim had also suffered fractures to the ribs on the left side of his body,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said police had also detained a man believed to be the suspect in the incident, whose urine test returned positive for drugs, and further investigations were being carried out under Section 325 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

Anuar said police urged members of the public with any information on the case to contact the senior investigating officer, ASP Hasryman Osman, at 04-576 2222 (ext: 2275) or the nearest police station to assist investigations. — Bernama