GEORGE TOWN, Jan 27 — The Penang state government is taking steps to resolve the issue of coastal erosion at Batu Ferringhi and Tanjong Bungah, two popular tourist destinations in the state.

State Infrastructure, Transport, and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari, said the issue has become a serious concern as it affects the beauty of the beaches, the safety of visitors, and local tourism activities, including beach sports in these areas.

“To address the erosion issue at Tanjong Bungah, which affects the beach areas around Mercure Hotel, Skyhome Apartment, and the Chinese Swimming Club, the Drainage and Irrigation Department (JPS) has completed a technical report. The department is now working on securing funding to implement immediate mitigation measures,” he said in a statement today.

For the coastal areas near Bayview Hotel, Lone Pine, Golden Sands, and Shangri-La in Batu Ferringhi, JPS will take short-term mitigation measures by adding sandbags to the affected areas.

Zairil added that JPS has applied for federal funding for 2026 as part of ongoing efforts to reduce the effects of coastal erosion in identified affected areas.

The federal government has approved the construction of an outfall and coastal erosion prevention structures with a budget of RM61 million under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Rolling Plan 5 (RP5) as a long-term mitigation measure.

Zairil said the project aims to reduce the erosion rate along the coastline and ensure that the beach areas remain safe, stable, and attractive as a key tourism destination.

“Hydrographic surveying work at the site was completed in Dec 2025, and the appointment of consultants is currently underway by JPS, which is expected to be finalised by the end of Feb 2026,” he said.

In a related development, Zairil announced that JPS is currently conducting a review of the Penang Integrated Shoreline Management Plan (ISMP), which is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2027.

The study will serve as a guide for the state government to identify beaches at risk of erosion, allowing for the systematic and comprehensive planning and implementation of preventive measures. — Bernama