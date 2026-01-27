KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim told Parliament today that his government plans to spend an additional RM800 million to hire 18,000 new teachers, as part of the policy shift to enrol six-year-olds into Year One.

The extra allocation will be drawn from additional expenditures under this year’s Supplementary Supply Bill, Anwar said during PM Question Time, when he was asked again to address parents’ concerns over the new policy, especially on infrastructure readiness.

“To ensure the shift is smooth, we will expand facilities and space in primary and secondary schools, vocational and matriculation colleges, and teachers institutions,” Anwar explained.

“We’ve made big preparations and this will take up a lot of spending so for this year, after discussions with the Finance Ministry, there will be RM800 million in additional budget to meet the need for 18,000 new teachers,” the Tambun MP added.

