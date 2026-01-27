KOTA BHARU, Jan 27 — Police have confirmed the discovery of a metal object believed to be a bomb at an oil palm plantation owned by Hidayah Yakin Sdn Bhd in Gua Ikan, Kuala Krai, yesterday afternoon.

Kuala Krai District police chief Supt Mazlan Mamat said that the Dabong Police Station received information from the public regarding the discovery at 12.28 pm and following the report, a police team was dispatched to the location so as to secure the area.

He added that the Bomb Disposal Unit from the Kelantan Contingent Police Headquarters was also on-site to conduct an initial investigation, and the scene was completely cordoned off from the public.

“Investigations revealed that the object was an aerial ‘air-drop’ bomb measuring approximately 58 centimeters in length.

“Disposal was successfully carried out at 5.56 pm today at the same location without any damage to public property or loss of life,” he said in a statement today.

In light of this, he advised members of the public to immediately report to the police, if they encountered any objects or materials resembling explosives to allow for further action by the authorities. — Bernama