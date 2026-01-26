KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Bersatu information chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz today questioned the legality of excluding Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin from this Thursday’s Perikatan Nasional (PN) supreme council meeting, arguing that the former prime minister remains the coalition’s chairman under its constitution.

In a Facebook statement, Tun Faisal said Muhyiddin’s resignation had not yet taken effect because it had not been approved by the PN supreme council.

“Based on the PN Constitution, the resignation of the PN Chairman only comes into force after the PN SC meeting approved the resignation,” he said.

He insisted that until such approval is granted, “the chairman of PN STILL EXISTS and THE CHAIRMAN IS STILL Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin”.

He asserted that invoking provisions allowing for an acting chairman is unconstitutional, as those clauses apply only when the chairman is genuinely absent and not deliberately excluded.

Tun Faisal also rejected interpretations suggesting Muhyiddin need not be invited because he is no longer chairman, describing such readings as “wrong and perverse” and contrary to political convention.

His remarks come amid news reports that Muhyiddin is not invited to the PN supreme council meeting scheduled for January 29 to appoint a new chairman following his announced resignation effective January 1.

News outlet Free Malaysia Today had earlier cited a PN insider who claimed that Muhyiddin had lost his seat at the PN supreme council upon resigning as chairman, adding that party presidents are not automatically members of the council under the coalition’s constitution.

The unnamed source alleged that Muhyiddin’s resignation taking effect only after council approval was merely a formality, adding that Bersatu could nominate him back into the council by replacing one of its current representatives.

Tun Faisal ended his statement by calling for integrity and good faith, saying he hoped reports of Muhyiddin’s exclusion were untrue following recent discussions between PAS and Bersatu leaders.