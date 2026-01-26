MELAKA, Jan 26 — Police have recorded statements from a number of Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) officers in connection with the dissemination of information related to the MAF’s strategic posting matters on social media.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, however, declined to disclose the number of officers involved, saying that the move followed a police report lodged by the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) last week, over the alleged leakage of such information.

“The police have already called in some officers to assist with interviews and investigations. At this stage, investigations are still ongoing, and I am confident that once they are completed, appropriate action will be taken,” he said.

He said this to reporters after a working visit to Terendak Camp in Sungai Udang, here, today.

Also present were Mindef secretary-general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali; Army Chief Gen Datuk Azhan Md Othman; Army Western Field Commander Lt Gen Datuk Malek Razak Sulaiman; and 3rd Division Commander Maj Gen Datuk Mohamad Suria Mohamad Saad.

Mindef had previously stressed that it would not hesitate to take legal action against any party found to be disseminating confidential information related to the MAF strategic posting matters on social media.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Khaled said that Mindef would consult the government on any procurement that, if frozen, could affect MAF operations, including procurement related to the welfare of officers, personnel and their families.

“Anything that we believe could affect operations will be submitted for consultation, as stated by the prime minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim), so that the procurement process can proceed. We believe that matters involving welfare should, in some cases, continue,” he said. — Bernama