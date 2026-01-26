SHAH ALAM, Jan 26 — The Selangor government will go all out to eradicate illegal waste dumping across the state this year through stricter enforcement, enhanced inter-agency coordination and special allocations to ensure a cleaner environment and improved quality of life for the people.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the move was in response to public demand for faster government action and improved service delivery, particularly in matters related to cleanliness and solid waste management.

“The people are calling for quicker responses and better services. That is why I have instructed the Land Office and local authorities (PBTs) to focus on key issues, including cleanliness, and not only on matters such as potholes,” he said.

“We will ensure that there are no more illegal waste disposal sites in Selangor. I will take firm action and personally go to the ground together with local authorities and all relevant agencies,” he said in his 2026 New Year’s message at the Dewan Raja Muda Musa, Kompleks Belia dan Kebudayaan Selangor, here today.

Amirudin said the state government’s primary focus is to eradicate illegal waste dumping, which has had a negative impact on the people’s quality of life. He also stressed that waste management issues can no longer be resolved through inter-agency finger-pointing and require coordinated and decisive action.

He also called for close cooperation among KDEB Waste Management (KDEBWM), local authorities and all relevant parties to ensure that enforcement actions are carried out collectively.

“That is why we will take firm action and demand full cooperation. Anyone found to be complicit or irresponsible, even if it involves a small number, will face strict action so that Selangor can be free from illegal waste dumping.

“We can no longer keep passing the blame. When there is a collection issue, it is said to be KDEB’s problem. KDEB then says it is the contractor’s problem, and the contractor blames the workers. How can we resolve the issue that way? This is a shared responsibility,” he said.

As a concrete measure, the state government also announced an allocation of RM10 million under the Kita Selangor 2026 Special Initiative for village cleaning and beautification programmes statewide this year, with a focus on villages facing issues related to inefficient waste collection.

“I want to ensure that this year, there will no longer be problems involving the accumulation of garbage in village areas that disrupt the landscape, including traditional villages, new villages and Indian communities located outside local council areas,” he said.

Amirudin added that the state government is also optimistic that through firm enforcement, comprehensive cooperation and the introduction of new facilities such as the Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plant, which is scheduled for completion in March 2026, Selangor will be able to achieve a cleaner and more sustainable environment for the well-being of the people.

Meanwhile, at a press conference, Amirudin said cleanup efforts would focus on hotspot areas frequently highlighted in public complaints, including locations in the Hulu Langat district as well as areas with homestay and chalet activities. — Bernama