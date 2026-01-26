ALOR SETAR, Jan 26 — A total of 239 primary and secondary schools in Kedah currently host the Special Education Integrated Programme (PPKI) to accommodate students with special needs in the state.

State Education Director Abdul Rahim Mat said that, overall, the programme involves 8,559 students across 879 classes.

According to him, out of that total, 154 PPKI programmes are located in primary schools, comprising five classes for the visually impaired; five classes for the hearing impaired; 463 classes for learning disabilities and two classes for dyslexia

He added that another 85 PPKI programmes are in secondary schools, involving four classes for the visually impaired, 15 for the hearing impaired, and 385 for learning disabilities.

“God willing, all of this will benefit our students, who are a priority for both the government and the Kedah State Education Department (JPN),” he said.

“We also have plans to ensure every district has a PPKI, as demand for learning disability programmes is quite high. In our list, there are 10 districts for which we want to apply - aiming for at least one [dedicated] building per district,” Abdul Rahim said here today.

He spoke to reporters following the handover ceremony of the new PPKI supplementary building at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Gunong and the distribution of early schooling aid, officiated by the Ministry of Education Secretary-General, Datuk Aminuddin Hassim.

The SK Gunong PPKI building, valued at over RM.4 million, will accommodate more than 30 students with learning disabilities and is equipped with specialised facilities for those with special needs.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin expressed his hope in his speech that schools would fully utilise the facilities and new buildings provided.

“We hope these facilities are well-maintained. Please report any defects — such as leaking roofs, toilet damage, or drainage issues — immediately, so that the contractors can carry out urgent repairs during this period,” he said. — Bernama