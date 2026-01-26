ALOR STAR, Jan 26 — Litterbugs in Malaysia can no longer escape penalties, regardless of their nationality, under the amended Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007.

SWCorp chief executive officer Khalid Mohamed said a total of 494 offence notices have been issued nationwide as of yesterday, involving 377 locals and 117 foreigners, adding that enforcement is impartial.

“It is merely a coincidence (some of those punished were foreigners) as this is based on recorded offences,” he was quoted by New Straits Times as telling reporters at the Alor Star Courts Complex here today.

“In fact, violations involve both locals and foreigners.

“We do not let any individual off.”

The news outlet had earlier reported a 39-year-old Indonesian construction worker as the first person in Kedah to face sentencing under the amended law, receiving a RM300 fine and six hours of community service for tossing a cigarette butt in a public space.

Last Friday, another Indonesian was the first nationwide to be sentenced to community service under the amended Act.

First-time offenders can now face fines up to RM2,000 and be ordered to complete up to 12 hours of community service.

Khalid said 120 offence notices have been issued in Kedah alone, with several cases cleared for prosecution.

He also highlighted operations at rest and service areas, where 27 offenders were penalised, emphasising that SWCorp will continue enforcing cleanliness laws consistently across the country.