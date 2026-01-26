KUCHING, Jan 26 — A 28-year-old man claimed trial at the Magistrates’ Court here today to a charge of allegedly maiming a female puppy near a beverage outlet earlier this month.

The accused pleaded not guilty before Senior Assistant Registrar Mohammad Fauzi Acho when a charge under Section 428 of the Penal Code was read to him.

Section 428 provides for imprisonment of up to three years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

He allegedly maimed the puppy by running it over twice near the outlet at 6th Mile, on January 3 at about 3.13pm.

Mohammad Fauzi fixed February 27 for pre trial case management and allowed bail of RM6,000, deposited, with two local sureties for the accused.

The accused is also ordered to report to the police station twice a month, or via WhatsApp or email, to assist with the investigation.

He must attend all scheduled court proceedings, refrain from interfering with the prosecution, and must not commit a similar offence.

Any breach of these conditions will result in the revocation of bail.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Fauzulutfi Suriani appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyer Lim Lian Kee.

The case, which went viral, prompted animal welfare non-governmental organisations (NGOs) here — Save Our Strays (S.O.S) and the Sarawak Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) — to take an active role.

The NGOs were represented by counsels Roger Chin and Lim Heng Choo.

SSPCA president Datin Seri Dona Drury Wee, who was present during proceedings, said that the dog involved in the incident was left severely injured, with broken legs.

The dog has since received treatment and is currently housed at Animal Central Veterinary Clinic here.

“Animals depend entirely on human compassion and protection. When acts such as this go unpunished, it sends a message that animal lives are disposable. When accountability is enforced, it sends a stronger message: that cruelty and neglect have consequences,” she said.

It is understood that the father of the accused allegedly gave a false written statement regarding a police report on the case, in which he claimed he was driving the Hilux, not his son.

He was charged before Magistrate Ling Hui Chuan under Section 182 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to 6 months, or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both.

Ling fixed March 3 for pre-trial case management and granted bail of RM1,500, deposited, with two local sureties for the father. — The Borneo Post