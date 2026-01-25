PUTRAJAYA, Jan 25 — The Foreign Ministry has confirmed that no Malaysian citizens were reported to be affected by a landslide in Kampung Pasir Kuning, Desa Pasirlangu, Cisarua District, West Bandung Regency, Indonesia, on Saturday.

The ministry also known as Wisma Putra in its media advisory on Sunday said that the confirmation was based on the latest information available from the Indonesian authorities.

“The Ministry wishes to confirm that no Malaysian nationals have been reported to be affected by the incident.

“The Embassy of Malaysia in Jakarta has reached out to student representatives and registered Malaysians in West Bandung, and is in active communication with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia to obtain the latest updates on the search and rescue efforts,” the advisory read.

Wisma Putra extends its deepest sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims affected by this tragedy and hopes for the smooth conduct of the ongoing search and rescue operations.

The ministry added that it will continue to monitor developments closely and provide updates as necessary.

Malaysian citizens requiring consular assistance may contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Jakarta by telephone at +62 813 8081 3036 or via email at [email protected]. — Bernama