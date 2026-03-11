KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 —The government is considering amending or introducing stricter laws to address issues involving race, religion, and royalty (3R), following incidents where some parties appeared to disregard existing legal provisions.

Government spokesperson Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the Cabinet, in its meeting this morning, decided that firm action must be taken on matters related to 3R, particularly those reported in the media and on social media platforms, according to Berita Harian.

Fahmi, who is also communications minister, added that the review will include examining possible gaps in current laws that allow certain individuals to ignore enforcement measures.

“The Cabinet agreed that decisive action must be taken immediately by the relevant authorities, including the Attorney General.

“At the same time, if there are loopholes in existing laws that prevent early enforcement actions, such as detentions, from being effective, these need to be studied.

“A review, amendment, or introduction of new legislation is appropriate to ensure these issues are tackled more thoroughly,” he said.