KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — A dispute over a mobile phone ended in tragedy when a 25-year-old man was stabbed to death with a machete on the veranda of a house in Jalan Mohd Akhir, Kampung Sungai Udang in Melaka last night.

Melaka Tengah police chief Christopher Patit said the incident occurred at about 8.30pm, with the victim believed to have been stabbed several times by a 44-year-old suspect who was known to him, according to a report in Berita Harian today.

He said the victim was found in front of his home with at least three stab wounds to the left side of his chest.

“Initial investigations found that the suspect had given a mobile phone to the victim last week before returning to retrieve the item.

“However, the meeting turned into an argument before the victim was attacked with a machete,” he said when met.

Christopher added that the suspect panicked and attempted to flee but was chased by the victim’s brother for about 300 metres near a row of shoplots in Pekan Sungai Udang.

He said the suspect allegedly broke into a member of the public’s car to hide before he was eventually detained.

Investigations found that both men have prior records involving crime and drugs, and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Earlier, photos of the victim lying face-up after the alleged stabbing circulated online, along with a two-minute and 51-second video showing members of the public detaining the suspect after he broke into a car.