PUTRAJAYA, March 12 — The Transport Ministry (MoT) will implement a ban on heavy vehicles on March 19 and 20, as well as March 28 and 29, in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the Road Transport Department (JPJ) has been instructed to ensure enforcement is at the highest level.

“During the Hari Raya Aidilfitri period, we often see a sharp increase in road accidents that claim lives due to negligence and poor travel planning.

“Therefore, MoT will implement a road ban on heavy vehicles on March 19-20 and March 28-29 in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri,” he said when speaking at the MoT 2026 monthly assembly, Paduan Kasih Madani and Ihya Ramadan programme here yesterday.

In conjunction with Aidilfitri, Loke also hopes that Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) would increase passenger capacity and the number of trips to areas with high demand.

“Hari Raya next year, those travelling to the East Coast can look forward to the ECRL service in addition to KTMB. The service is expected to begin next year,” he said.

Loke also said that MoT, through JPJ, will monitor the land transport sector more frequently to ensure road safety and compliance remain at a high level.

“To all involved in the land transport sector, I know that during the festive season we issue additional permits for express buses and others.

“All these must be carried out safely and in an orderly manner,” he said.

Meanwhile, he urged the public to prioritise safety when travelling back to their hometowns.

“We do not want the celebration marking the end of Ramadan to turn into a tragedy simply because of impatience on the road.

“I urge the public to prioritise public transport. For those driving, check your vehicles and obey the speed limit,” he said. — Bernama