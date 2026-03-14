KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Police are tracking independent preacher Zamri Vinoth and activist Tamim Dahri, believed to be in Thailand, as authorities move to bring them back to Malaysia to face charges in court.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M. Kumar said efforts to locate the pair are being carried out through the Royal Malaysia Police’s security liaison officers in Thailand in cooperation with the country’s authorities.

“We (PDRM) are using available legal provisions to bring them back to face charges in court,” he said.

Kumar said checks showed both individuals had left Malaysia legally for Thailand while investigations into separate cases involving them were ongoing.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said investigations into Zamri relate to remarks he made during a gathering in Kuala Lumpur on February 7, and the case has been referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers with proposed charges under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code.

Zamri is also being investigated over remarks allegedly insulting the Indian community, with the case referred to the Penang prosecution office with a recommendation for charges under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948.

Separately, investigations against Tamim involve the alleged act of damaging a soolam — a sacred Hindu symbol — at the former site of a temple in Langkawi, Kedah, with the case referred for prosecution under Section 295 of the Penal Code.