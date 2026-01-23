KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — The aircraft carrying the remains of Inspector Khairil Azhar Kamaruddin, a senior officer of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) VAT 69 Commando Unit, who died while undergoing diving training in Sabah yesterday, is expected to arrive in Ipoh, Perak, this afternoon.

According to a post on the General Operations Force (GOF) Facebook page, deputy director of the Department of Internal Security and Public Order (KDNKA), Datuk Mohamad Suzrin Mohamad Rodhi, accompanied the repatriation of Khairil Azhar’s remains at Tawau Airport, Sabah, today.

“The deceased, who was from Gopeng, Perak, was transported aboard a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) C130 aircraft to Ipoh Airport before, being taken to Masjid Saidina Abu Bakar, GOF Northern Brigade, for funeral prayers,” the post shared.

Khairil Azhar will then be laid to rest, with full police honours, at the Bakar Bata Cemetery in Tanjung Rambutan.

The media previously reported that Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail, had announced that a detailed investigation would be carried out into the incident, which occurred in the waters off Pulau Mataking, Semporna, Sabah, yesterday.

The investigation aims to determine the cause of the incident, including an assessment of training procedures, the use of equipment, and health and safety factors, in accordance with established regulations and standard operating procedures. — Bernama