PUTRAJAYA, Jan 23 — The Cabinet has instructed the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) to issue a full statement on an Indonesian report regarding claims that three villages are now placed under Malaysian jurisdiction.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the government has taken note of the reports and an official statement from NRES is expected next Monday.

“The government has taken note of recent media reports referencing claims from a neighbouring country that three villages in Indonesian territory may now be partly within Malaysian jurisdiction, and has asked NRES to issue a full statement on the matter.

“We acknowledge that the issue involves technical boundary demarcation and a long-running process of bilateral negotiations between Malaysia and Indonesia.

“An official statement from NRES is expected by Monday at the latest,” Fahmi told a press conference here today.

Indonesian news outlets have reported that three villages — Kampung Kabulangalor, Kampung Lepaga and Kampung Tetagas in Kabupaten Nunukan — are now under Malaysian administrative territory following adjustments to the international boundary line.

Fahmi further said that as the issue involves the Department of Survey and Mapping Malaysia (JUPEM), NRES has been tasked with issuing a comprehensive clarification to avoid misunderstanding and provide factual details on the status of these villages and their territory.