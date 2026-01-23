PUTRAJAYA, Jan 23 — The government is prepared to increase the number of teachers nationwide as it anticipates a surge of Year One students following the implementation of the National Education Development Plan 2026-2035.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said teacher preparedness will be a focus and will be mobilised through the Teacher Education Institute (IPG) to meet the anticipated increase in students.

“Next year, we may see a situation whereby children aged six and seven enter Year One at the same time, so there is a need for additional teachers,” Fahmi told a press conference here today.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, following the launch of the National Education Development Plan, has reviewed feedback and instructed the Education Ministry to closely examine preparations, particularly for five-year-old preschool students and six-year-olds entering Year One.

“This preparation goes beyond funding, with the Finance Ministry told to expedite financial processes in line with proper procedures.

“At the same time, close preparation with the Works Ministry particularly the Public Works Department, is required to construct new classrooms using the Industrialised Building System (IBS),” Fahmi added.

He also said that teachers must be placed on standby through the IPG as there are requests from institutions such as tahfiz that are preparing students for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), specifically for Bahasa Malaysia and History subjects.

When asked whether additional budget allocations would be required, particularly for teachers’ salaries, Fahmi said the main focus was ensuring sufficient numbers of teachers rather than wage adjustments.

He noted that teachers, along with other civil servants, had already received salary increases on January 22.

“Both the ministries are expected to provide future details during the briefing scheduled for next week,” he said.