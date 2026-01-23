MARANG, Jan 23 — PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said the party will continue to lead Perikatan Nasional (PN) following Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation as chairman of the coalition on January 1.

He said a previous PAS Muktamar had adopted a resolution mandating the party to helm the coalition.

“That is the PAS Muktamar resolution for PAS to be the chair (of PN),” he told reporters after delivering a Duha lecture at Masjid Rusila here today.

Asked about Muhyiddin’s position, Abdul Hadi said there has been no decision on the matter, adding that PAS already has a candidate for the post.

The Marang Member of Parliament also said PAS has yet to receive any invitation to an official PN meeting to discuss the appointment of a new chairman.

He attributed the delay in convening the meeting to administrative and management matters within the coalition, but said the issue is expected to be finalised within one to two weeks. — Bernama